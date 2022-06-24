TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said it has taken measures to make sure its network of gasoline stations and clients will remain supplied through the weekend despite a 24-hour strike expected at its French oil refineries on Friday.

The CGT union, which is seeking higher wages to compensate for rising inflation, plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at TotalEnergies’ (TTE) five refineries in France, Reuters reports.

The TotalEnergies (TTE) refineries set to be affected are the 240K bbl/day Gonfreville refinery, the Feyzin refinery and La Mede biorefinery, as well as fuel storage depots at La Mede and Flanders.

TotalEnergies (TTE) "presents quality risk/reward given the company’s shares are worth $102-plus even if profits fall 33% from current levels," David Trainer writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.