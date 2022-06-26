Trip.com Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, June 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.04M (-36.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCOM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.