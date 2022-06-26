Jefferies Financial Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, June 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-60.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-35.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JEF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.