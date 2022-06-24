Revive Therapeutics says FDA agrees to changes to late-stage study for COVID-19 therapy

Concept of a new oral antiviral therapeutic treatment for Covid-19 virus

  • The U.S. FDA has agreed to new primary efficacy endpoints for Revive Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RVVTF) for bucillamine for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • The agency has accepted the company's Data Access Plan that will allow for the unblinding of the pre-dose selection data.
  • The new efficacy endpoints include the rate of sustained clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms to indicate the change in the clinical outcome witnessed during the pandemic.
  • Revive previously said that the revised endpoints will provide the FDA with “more meaningful study endpoints."
