Revive Therapeutics says FDA agrees to changes to late-stage study for COVID-19 therapy
Jun. 24, 2022 12:11 PM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. FDA has agreed to new primary efficacy endpoints for Revive Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RVVTF) for bucillamine for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- The agency has accepted the company's Data Access Plan that will allow for the unblinding of the pre-dose selection data.
- The new efficacy endpoints include the rate of sustained clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms to indicate the change in the clinical outcome witnessed during the pandemic.
- Revive previously said that the revised endpoints will provide the FDA with “more meaningful study endpoints."