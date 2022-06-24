United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has reached an agreement with its pilots as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry.

According to a statement released by the pilots union, a tentative agreement whereby the pilots would receive a 14.5% pay hike after 18 months of service. The pay rise is slated to come in three installments alongside enhanced overtime and premium pay.

United Airlines (UAL) is the first of the major airlines to reach such a settlement with its pilots union.

“This agreement raises the bar for all airline pilots and leads the industry forward,” said Capt. Michael Hamilton, Chair of ALPA’s United pilot group. “Our ability to reach this agreement, and the current success of United Airlines, is driven by front-line United pilots who stayed unified and focused throughout negotiations despite the incredible challenges we faced during the largest disruption in the history of aviation.”

Ratification of the agreement will be decided by a vote to be held on July 15.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) rose about 6% shortly after the publication of the tentative agreement.

The agreement adds pressure to other major airlines anticipating contentious negotiations with their respective unions. For example, scores of uniformed Southwest Airlines (LUV) pilots recently stood in protest in Dallas, lambasting company management for overworking pilots and causing cancellations and delays.

Read more on the recent issues encountered by American Airlines (AAL) as a result of the shortage.