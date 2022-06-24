The streaming story of the week is media companies moving toward advertising support to squeeze more growth out of services - but Fox Nation, the nascent streaming outlet from Fox News (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), has already quietly added commercials on some of its offerings.

It's not happening on most programs, Fox News' Jeff Collins says, but recent episodes of Duck Family Treasure have appeared with ads in the bottom third of the screen (as action continued above the ads), and Camping World sponsored a one-hour special for the program that aired on Fox News Channel with its ads throughout.

Advertising on Fox Nation isn't a straightforward purchase, Variety noted. “We are doing that only for select, major partnerships," Collins said, noting Camping World made a multimillion-dollar deal.

However the ads spread to other Fox Nation programs, though, they're unlikely to be the usual 30-second interruptions but rather a "billboard" at the bottom of the screen, with an eye to keeping the viewer in their selected program.

Fox Nation is out in the vanguard on streaming-service ads. Disney (DIS) has been preparing an ad-supported tier of its Disney+ service as growth there begins to moderate (and the Hulu service it controls has long had an ad tier), and previously staunch ad opponent Netflix (NFLX) is making the news as it weighs how to implement a cheaper ad-supported plan.