Valneva announces European approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Jun. 24, 2022 12:22 PM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- French biotech Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) announced on Friday that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for its inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, for primary vaccination in those aged 18 – 50.
- The approval for VLA2001 marks the first time the regulators granted the standard marketing authorization for a COVID vaccine in the region, the company said. The authorization covers 28 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
- Chief Executive of Valneva (VALN) Thomas Lingelbach highlighted the European's need for a vaccine developed with more traditional technology. “Now that we have received this full marketing authorization, we hope that the EC and its member states will place orders that reflect this demand,” he added.
- Noting that 15% of European adults remain unvaccinated against COVID, Lingelbach said: “We believe that making our inactivated vaccine available could increase vaccination coverage and have a meaningful impact on public health.”
- EC authorization of VLA2001 comes only a day after an advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended its approval.