S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) valuations have come down, but are still mostly above historical averages, BofA Securities says.

In 14 or 20 metrics the S&P is above average valuations (see chart below).

"The current trailing P/E of 18.1x compares to the average 12.3x at historical bear market bottoms," strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a note. "And the most bullish measure in the 2010s turned bearish: the ratio of the S&P 500 div. yield vs. 10-yr Tsy. yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (TLT) fell precipitously to just 0.5x vs. the 0.7x average (COVID peak was 3.2x)."

"One measure on which stocks still look attractive is vs. bonds based on our normalized ERP. Assuming the overall cost of capital remains unchanged, a move in real rates to 1.75% (+1.2ppt from here) would bring the ERP down to the historical average," Subramanian said.

Stick with Energy longs, avoid Consumer Discretionary

Crude prices (CL1:COM) (USO) have fallen due to demand destruction, but BofA still sees a path from Brent (CO1:COM) (BNO) to hit $150 per barrel if Russian exports contract sharply.

Energy (XLE) is No. 1 at the top of the BofA 2022 tactical framework.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) is at the bottom.

"As evidenced by retailers’ recent earnings, consumers’ shift from discretionary items to necessities poses further risk," Subramanian said. "Moreover, Energy and Consumer Discretionary earnings have historically been negatively correlated" at -53%.

