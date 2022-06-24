The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday approved Consumers Energy's (NYSE:CMS) plan to be one of the first utilities in the U.S. to end coal use by 2025, which the utility says will still offer reliability and save customers money, The Detroit News reports.

The regulator approved the company's integrated resource plan to bring forward the retirements of its coal plants by as much as 15 years, which the company estimate will save customers $600M by 2040.

CMS Energy's (CMS) Clean Energy Plan also calls for adding 8K MW of solar power by 2040 and issuing a one-time request for proposal to purchase 700 MW of electric capacity to ensure reliability.

The plan also covers the installation of energy storage, with 75 MW of capacity by 2027 before scaling up to 550 MW by 2040.

The settlement also includes a 9% return on equity for Consumers Energy, less than the original 9.9% it proposed.

CMS Energy (CMS) is subject to rising cost inflation across the board, including in its debt costs, Laura Starks writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.