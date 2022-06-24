Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan as the stock lacks “fundamental catalysts” for growth.

In a note to clients on Friday, Setyan explained that his team’s checks on June same store sales reflected slowing trends and are likely to come in below consensus estimates in the company’s next quarterly earnings report. He added that rising costs are likely to pressure margins, adding concerns about the bottom line to expectations of sluggish top-line trends.

“We are particularly nervous regarding DENN's ability to increase menu prices given what took place with transactions leading up to and during the financial crisis,” Setyan explained, noting the company’s struggles with demand dynamics in that period. “Essentially, lost transactions during this period never really recovered.”

In short, Denny’s (DENN) customers are not eager to eat price increases. In such a scenario, they have shown a proclivity to simply take their business elsewhere.

Overall, Setyan advised that there is no certainty that Denny’s (DENN) can recover to its pre-pandemic sales trends. Further, the short term dynamic is clouded by a number of question marks and “a lack of fundamental catalysts.”

“Given a management transition and the digestion of an acquisition in what is already an uncertain environment, we do not expect DENN to revert to its pre- COVID premium relative to full service peers and in particular, relative to [Dine Brands] (DIN), for the foreseeable future,” Setyan concluded.

As a result, Setyan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” from “Outperform” and cut his price target on shares to $10 from $16.

