Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) could see as much as $250/share in a potential sale to Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK), according to Wells Fargo.

A deal is more likely to be in the $200-$220/share range, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal wrote in a note. A deal at $200-$220 would still represent a 35%-50% premium over SGEN's unaffected share price.

"The real value to MRK is qualitative as SGEN adds durability and diversity to the company beyond Keytruda," Bansal, who has an overweight rating and $105 price target on MRK.

The analysis comes after the WSJ late Thursday reported that Merck (MRK) is said to be moving forward with a possible deal with cancer-focused biotech company Seagen (SGEN). Talks between the two companies are said to have picked up pace and the parties are scheduled to meet this week, according to the WSJ report.

It wasn't known if Merck had submitted a formal offer for Seagen (SGEN), the WSJ said. Other suitors have been looking at the company, though no offer has surfaced. The WSJ reported last Friday that Merck (MRK) was said to be eyeing an acquisition of Seagen, though talks had been going on for a while and no transaction was imminent.

The "economic value for MRK even at $250/sh deal could be >$20B additional," Bansal wrote. "Based on this analysis, significant value could be unlocked with a potential deal."

Seagen shares gained 2.3% on the WSJ report on Friday, though the stock reaction appears to be muted due to questions over regulatory risk, valuation.