Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) unveiled plans to delay coal plant retirements for their Wisconsin subsidiaries by at least a year, UtilityDive.com reported on Friday.

Alliant (LNT) said it now plans to retire its Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan by June 2025, and both remaining Columbia Energy Center units by June 2026, delaying both plants by at least 18 months.

The utility said it expects to exit coal generation in Wisconsin by mid-2026 and remains on track to achieve its 2030 goal of reducing fossil fuel generation carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels.

WEC (WEC) said its We Energy subsidiary plans to extend the operating lives of two units at its Oak Creek site by a year until May 2024 and for two other units by ~18 months until late 2025.

The company reiterated its commitment to a 60% cut in carbon emissions from its power generation fleet by the end of 2025 and an 80% reduction by the end of 2030 from a 2005 baseline.

The announcements follow reports that the MISO system operator will face capacity shortfalls starting this summer in parts of the Midwest power market.

