Hot Stocks: KMX, BB rise on earnings; WOLF upgrade; RDUS slips after previous day's gains

Earnings news gave a lift to a handful of stocks in Friday's midday action. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and BlackBerry (BB) both showed strength after releasing their respective financial figures.

Meanwhile, Wolfspeed (WOLF) also posted gains during intraday trading. An analyst upgrade encouraged investors to step into the stock.

Looking to the downside, Radius Health (RDUS) lost ground, reversing a portion of the massive gains it posted the previous day.

Gainers

CarMax (KMX) rallied in the wake of its earnings report, climbing almost 7% in intraday trading. The car dealer beat expectations with its quarterly profit, helped by a nearly 21% rise in revenue.

The company acknowledged a "challenging" environment for used vehicles, with vehicle sales falling nearly 6%. However, the company got a boost from its MaxOffer digital appraisal product for dealers, which saw an expansion of more than 180%.

Earnings news also gave a lift to BlackBerry (BB), with the stock climbing nearly 5% in intraday action.

The software provider reported red ink for its latest quarter, but the loss was not as deep as analysts had expected. Similarly, the firm's revenue dipped 3% from last year, although the figure still exceeded analysts' consensus.

In other news, Wolfspeed (WOLF) saw buying interest following a bullish note from Goldman Sachs. The firm raised its rating on the semiconductor maker to Buy from Neutral, citing growth potential that is leading to a "significant EPS inflection."

Decliner

Radius Health (RDUS) gave back some of the gains it posted in the previous session, dropping by about 6% in intraday trading. This followed a nearly 22% rally on Thursday, when the company skyrocketed on news of a buyout offer.

The commercial-stage biotech reached an $890M deal to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital. The purchase price equates to $10 per share in cash, plus a CVR of $1 per share. RDUS finished Thursday's trading at $10.84 but retreated to $10.16 by Friday's intraday action.

