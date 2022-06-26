The shift to remote work, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, could help make the Federal Reserve's job easier in relieving inflationary pressures, if a working paper from the University of Chicago proves to save employers as much as the researchers predict.

Previous research explained that when wage gains lag inflation, workers seek larger raises to make up for that shortfall, a phenomenon likely to fuel a wage-price spiral. But in a recent paper, the five authors — Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, Steven J. Davis, Brent Meyer, and Emil Mihaylov — say U.S. workers are willing to trade off some wage gains for the convenience of working at home, offsetting some of the inflationary pressures on employers.

Through surveys, they found that employers the shift to more remote work is moderating employers' wage-setting behavior. The data imply a cumulative wage-growth moderation of 2.0 percentage points over two years, they said. However, the amenity-value of the gains associated with the increase of remote work also reduces labor's share of national income by 1.1 percentage points, they said.

The researchers aren't suggesting that Federal Reserve policymakers don't have to worry about inflation or that their job will be easy.

"We do not see our evidence and analysis as grounds for complacency about near-term inflation pressures or the challenges confronting monetary policy," the authors wrote. "Our evidenced says only that the challenge is somewhat less daunting than" others have suggested.

While many businesses managed to operate profitably with employees working remotely, not all companies or executives of firms where remote work is feasible are on board. For example, Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon has called remote work "an aberration" that needs to be corrected quickly. And JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has said the work-from-home model doesn't work "for people who want to hustle."

Meanwhile, some companies' plans to return to the office have been postponed more than once as new variants of COVID emerge. For example, in May, Apple (AAPL) delayed its plan to have employees work three days per week in the office as virus cases increased across the country.