Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) have confirmed to Canada's Competition Tribunal that they will seek mediation on their planned C$26B merger, with questions continuing to center on Shaw's wireless business.

The mediation period has previously been set for July 4-5. The request came at a deadline set by the Tribunal for seeking mediation.

Shares of both Rogers and Shaw are higher amid broader market gains Friday: RCI +1.4%, SJR +1%.

The merger of two of Canada's top communications companies has several interested regulatory stakeholders, including Canada's Competition Bureau, Competition Tribunal, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, and the minister of Innovation/Science/Industry.

Late last Friday, Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) announced a deal to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor for C$2.85B (about $2.3B), addressing a key regulatory concern. But the Competition Bureau had previously said selling Freedom Mobile might be insufficient to clear the deal, and Reuters noted selling Shaw Mobile might be required.

"The Commissioner has overstated the competitive significance and impact of the Shaw Mobile brand (as distinct from Freedom)," Rogers said in a filing with the Competition Tribunal.

Shaw Mobile was launched in 2020 as a low-cost cellular alternative for Shaw's Internet customers, and has about 450,000 subscribers in Western Canada. Shaw had closed on its acquisition of Wind Mobile (which had about 940,000 subs and was renamed to Freedom Mobile) in March 2016.