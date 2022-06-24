Active drilling rigs in the U.S. surged by 13 to 753, 60% above year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reported on Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. jumped by 10 to 594, gas rigs gained 3 to 157, and two rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 4 to 348.

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up by 80 in the first 21 weeks of the year.