Exelixis initiated Outperform at BMO; says concerns over generics are overblown

Jun. 24, 2022 1:16 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

BMO Capital Markets has initiated the coverage of oncology-focused biotech Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) with an Outperform recommendation arguing that the company shares are trading below a worst-case scenario implied for a potential entry of generics. The price target of $28 per share implies a premium of ~31% to the last close.

The ongoing legal case over the company’s leading revenue generator, Cabometyx, and the likely entry of its generics in 2026 with the expiry of a key patent are the biggest threats to the company, the analyst Etzer Darout points out.

After a discussion with a generic litigation expert, the analyst apportions an equal probability for a win, a loss, or settlement of the case.

“….a settlement or outright win are as likely (as a loss) and represent upside to current levels,” Darout wrote, cautioning that the outcomes of patent litigation cases are hard to predict.

Citing expert views, the analyst notes that Cabometyx is well-positioned against renal cell carcinoma and projects above-consensus 2024 – 25 sales estimates for the drug.

Exelixis (EXEL) currently has a Buy rating and a $26.56 per share target on average among Wall Street analysts.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.