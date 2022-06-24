Darden Restaurants’ (NYSE:DRI) earnings release on Thursday revealed a key inflection point on inflation, according to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.

He told clients that the earnings results were solid despite signs of a slowing consumer and increased costs. Looking forward, however, the company’s forecast was quite modest as headwinds in terms of inflationary pressures and weaker consumer sentiment confront the company.

However, Saleh suggested the somewhat soft guidance was likely a tactical approach by management.

“In our view, Darden is positioning for a weaker economic environment, leaving them room to increase guidance as the year progresses should that not materialize,” he told clients. “In our view, Darden's outlook is conservative should a meaningful consumer slowdown not materialize or if commodity inflation continues to moderate.”

On the latter point, Saleh indicated that his belief that inflation has indeed “peaked”. He pointed to Darden’s (DRI) statements on moderating chicken and beef prices during the month of June. As such, he believes there is reason to believe “the worst of the commodity inflation is in the rearview mirror.”

Still, the slowing inflation dynamics and solid results were not enough to encourage a “Buy” rating on shares from BTIG.

“We continue to have no fault with the company's results, but believe the expected cadence of earnings growth limits shares in the near term,” Saleh concluded. “We remain on the sidelines pending an inflection in earnings growth and/or more clarity on the consumer environment.

