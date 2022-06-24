VistaGen stock down 7% on disappointing FY result
Jun. 24, 2022 1:55 PM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock down 7.6% after the company posted lower-than-expected full year result.
- The company's revenue rose 1.7% Y/Y to $1.11M, but missed estimates by $0.21M.
- The company's FY GAAP EPS of -$0.25 missed estimates by $0.03 as costs increased.
- Research and development expense increased to $35.4M, from $11.9M , due to the preparation, initiation and continuation of the various clinical trials for social anxiety disorder treatment.
- General and administrative expense increased to about $13.5M.
- The company had cash of $68.1M as of March 31.
- The company said it expects topline results from phase 3 trial of PH94B in social anxiety disorder in mid-2022.
