Jun. 24, 2022

  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock down 7.6% after the company posted lower-than-expected full year result.
  • The company's revenue rose 1.7% Y/Y to $1.11M, but missed estimates by $0.21M.
  • The company's FY GAAP EPS of -$0.25 missed estimates by $0.03 as costs increased.
  • Research and development expense increased to $35.4M, from $11.9M , due to the preparation, initiation and continuation of the various clinical trials for social anxiety disorder treatment.
  • General and administrative expense increased to about $13.5M.
  • The company had cash of $68.1M as of March 31.
  • The company said it expects topline results from phase 3 trial of PH94B in social anxiety disorder in mid-2022.
