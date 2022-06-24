Nike Q4 preview: Will supply chain issues, recession pressures weigh on results?
Jun. 24, 2022 2:05 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.1B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Nike (NKE) reported Q3 results ahead of the consensus marks of analysts. NIKE Direct sales were up 15% percent on a reported basis and NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 19%, led by 33% growth in North America.
- Nike ended the quarter with inventory up 15% Y/Y to $7.7B, driven by elevated in-transit inventories due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions. Since that release, shares of the shoe maker have dropped more than 20%, amid general market fears of a recession.
- About a week ahead of the sportswear giant's hotly-anticipated earnings release, Wall Street was still debating the direction of earnings numbers for Nike amid its reliance on China, supply chain issues, and exposure to inflation and foreign exchange impacts.
- China remains the largest lingering issue, with lockdowns cuting off consumers from retail purchases and exacerbated supply chain problems. Morgan Stanley equity analyst Alex Straton expects “EPS might get worse before it gets better."
- Barclays also expects China impacts will “materially pressure” the earnings results. Baird, by contrast, anticipates results in Greater China to come in better than the rest of the Street expects.
- Seaport Research Partners was the latest to offer a cautious perspective, citing growing inflation and supply chain risks. Bank of America's cautions were much more pointed on overall macro issues and softness in China sales.
- A comparison of YTD price return vs peers:
- Over the last 1 year, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward.