IHeartMedia trims gains as BofA cuts to Neutral on ad headwinds

IHeartMedia stock (NASDAQ:IHRT) has sharply curtailed its Friday gains after BofA downgraded the stock to Neutral, embracing the growing story of macroeconomic headwinds hitting advertising.

The stock was as much as 4% higher Friday, but at midday has dropped back to a 0.4% gain.

The name has fallen "considerably" year-to-date already, and valuation looks "undemanding" across several metrics. Still, "we struggle to find a catalyst that drives shares higher near term," analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said.

She still sees a premium to radio comparisons as warranted, due to the company's brand strength and emerging digital business. But it's still exposed to "highly cyclical broadcast radio advertising revenues coupled with elevated leverage."

Meanwhile, the previous supply chain-driven pockets of weakness in advertising - such as autos - are expanding to embrace other verticals, like Financials.

Reif Ehrlich is cutting her EBITDA forecast for calendar 2022 to $1.03B after modestly tweaking Q2 expectations to $235M in EBITDA off $968M in revenues. She's cut 2022 free cash flow expectations to $396M from a previous $430M.

She's also lowered her price target on iHeart stock (IHRT) to $10, now implying 19% upside.

Earlier in June, iHeartMedia fell as Morgan Stanley downgraded on similar concerns about an ad recession.