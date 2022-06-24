Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has bounced off its 52-week low in recent weeks, as the stock recovers from the recent meltdown in the cryptocurrency market. However, worries remain about the crypto exchange, which has taken steps, including sizable job cuts, to prepare for a slump it warns could last for an "extended period."

Has crypto bottomed out at these levels, making COIN an attractive buy for the recovery? Or does the crypto winter have a long time left before a thaw?

Is a Crypto Winter Coming?

Coinbase (COIN) came public last April in a direct listing, with the stock hitting the market with a reference price of $250. Shares jumped in their initial trading but retreated from there, spending a good chunk of the next few months below the reference price.

COIN benefitted from a new wave of interest in October and early November, as a surge in crypto prices sent the stock to an all-time high of $368.90. However, shares have retreated since early November amid growing skepticism about the cryptocurrency market.

Rising interest rates, the removal of government stimulus programs and the prospect of an eventual recession caused investors to reduce risk in their portfolios. This sent cryptos reeling. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has dropped from a high near $69K to a 2022 low of near $17.6K. (The crypto sits near $21K now.)

The broad-based decline also weighed heavily on other big names in the asset class. Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) are all down between 60% and 80% for 2022.

With this crypto meltdown, which also included high-profile failures like Luna (LUNA-USD) and Celsius (CEL-USD), COIN plunged as well. The stock reached an all-time low of $40.88 in mid-May -- about 89% below its all-time high.

Shares bounced off that level but have spent time below $50 over the last couple of weeks amid ongoing turmoil in the crypto space. Shares have ticked up lately and are sitting at just below $61 in Friday's intraday action.

The firm's market cap, which topped $100B as it came public, now sits below $14B.

Is COIN a Buy?

Even as the stock has suffered, COIN has taken steps to get ready for the new reality in crypto. Earlier this month, the company announced that it was cutting its headcount by 18% as it prepared for an economic downturn.

"We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom," CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post. "A recession could lead to another crypto winter and [it] could last for an extended period."

Even with this warning of a potential long hibernation for the crypto market, some experts see the current troubles as a mere blip. Bank of America remains bullish on the long-term outlook for COIN, calling recent job cuts "not at all surprising light of the big correction in crypto prices."

Analyst Jason Kupferberg, who gives the stock a Buy rating, views COIN as "a long-term winner amid an overly crowded competitive environment for crypto exchanges."

Meanwhile, other major crypto players have viewed the recent roiling of the industry as an opportunity to expand. This includes Binance, which plans to hire 2,000 people even as rivals like COIN cut jobs.

Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been busy in the market as other crypto firms run into problems. An entity controlled by Bankman-Fried offered a backstop to Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) and FTX provided a credit line to BlockFi. Meanwhile, the billionaire has taken a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), stirring merger speculation between the two financial trading platforms.

As to COIN, a majority of Wall Street analysts agree with Bank of America, with 13 experts giving the stock a Strong Buy rating and another four granting it a Buy recommendation. That means COIN receives a bullish view from nearly two-thirds of the 26 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha.

However, there are skeptics. One analyst has a Strong Sell rating on the stock, while another sees COIN as a Sell. The crypto exchange receives a Hold opinion from seven other analysts.

For more on COIN's prospects, see why Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research thinks the market is looking past the company's current struggles. Taking a more cautious view, fellow SA contributor The Value Pendulum argues that a COIN rebound will take some time.