Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said on Friday that the patients taking its multiple sclerosis therapy drug Zeposia (ozanimod) were more likely to develop COVID-19 antibodies to mRNA vaccines compared to non-mRNA vaccines.

An oral therapy indicated for relapsing forms of MS and ulcerative colitis in adults, Zeposia is known to reduce the number of lymphocytes in the blood, and vulnerability to infections is a safety concern of the drug.

Citing data from an ongoing late-stage trial for Zeposia in relapsing SM, Bristol Myers (BMY) said that 100% (80/80) and 62% (18/29) of trial participants who were fully vaccinated with mRNA and non-mRNA vaccines developed seroconversion, respectively.

The data set from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension study indicated seroconversion in those who were not recently infected with COVID-19.

Leading mRNA vaccine makers include Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA).

“This observation may be helpful for physicians as they seek to optimize care for patients in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruce Cree, the study investigator and professor of Clinical Neurology, University of California San Francisco, Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Bristol Myers (BMY) shared data to indicate that early Zeposia treatment led to cognitive benefits in people with relapsing MS.