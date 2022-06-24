Sarepta gains as analysts say clinical hold on Duchenne candidate not a major setback

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock rose as much as 5.1% to $75.46 in Friday trading, as several research analysts said they did not see the FDA clinical hold on the company's investigational therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy as a major setback.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based company's shares had fallen after hours yesterday on the announcement.

The FDA placed the hold on part B of SRPT's phase 2 MOMENTUM trial evaluating its treatment SRP-5051, following a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia.

"From a commercial perspective, we do not see this as a major detriment to the market opportunity for SRP-5051 at present given the hypomagnesemia appears to be transient, relatively easily managed, and easily monitored," said William Blair analyst Tim Lugo, maintaining an outperform rating on SRPT with a price target of $106 (a ~48% upside to SRPT's last closing price).

BofA research analyst Tazeen Ahmad believes SRPT has done a good job at managing hypomagnesemia through oral supplementation and ongoing monitoring in part A of the trial, and is confident in the management's ability to resolve the issue in a timely manner. Ahmad maintained a buy rating on SRPT with a PT of $106.

Evercore ISI analysts Josh Schimmer and Gavin Clark-Gartner also said the clinical hold wasn't "entirely surprising" following part A data from the trial, and that the clinical hold had no impact to their rating of outperform and PT of $110 (a 53.2% upside to SRPT's last closing price).

The Wall Street average rating on SRPT is buy, while the SA Authors rating and the Quant rating is hold.

Up to Thursday's closing price, SRPT stock has lost 20.2% YTD.