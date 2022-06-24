Cheniere Energy's (NYSE:LNG) massive Corpus Christi LNG plant has exceeded its permitted limits for emissions of pollutants such as soot, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds "hundreds of times" since it started up in 2018, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a review of regulatory documents.

Instead of levying penalties for such violations, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has granted Cheniere (LNG) big increases in the plant's pollution limits, according to the report.

The Corpus Christi facility is now allowed to emit 353 tons/year of the pollutants, Reuters said, double the limit set in the original permit eight years ago.

Cheniere (LNG) told Reuters it had initially underestimated emissions from the plant because it was required to apply for the original permit before its engineering work was completed, and that the design and equipment adhere to federal standards requiring the "best available control technology" to limit pollution.

The plant could not run consistently and efficiently under the lower pollution limits, which would require frequent shutdowns, according to the plant's general manager.

Earlier this week, Cheniere Energy (LNG) announced a positive financial investment decision on the Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3 expansion project.