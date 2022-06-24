Baird sets expectations for FedEx investor day

After posting solid earnings results on Thursday evening, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) share flew significantly higher on Friday.

Shortly before Friday’s close, shares of the logistics giant gained over 7%. The gain added to significant upward momentum for the stock in the past month that has been juxtaposed with the broader market trend.

However, Baird analyst Garrett Holland advised that next week’s investor day could still be a major inflection point for shares. While Holland largely applauded the earnings results and profitability focus, as well as the optimistic guidance, he was left wanting for more detail. He advised clients that longer term targets and strategy shifts should be outlined in more depth in Memphis at the company’s first investor day under the leadership of CEO Raj Subramaniam.

“We expect to hear an operating focus oriented around profitability over growth and margin improvement opportunities more independent of macro cycles,” Holland said. “Detailed segment-level EBIT margin targets should provide a clearer roadmap and timetable for achieving a double-digit consolidated operating margin target and improving free cash flow generation.”

Overall, Holland noted that “skepticism remains elevated” on the name and strong investor presentations on June 28-29 will be key to encouraging confidence in the new board and engagement with DE Shaw.

Holland set a $300 price target on shares with an "Outperform" rating on the stock, expecting a solid presentation to commence on Tuesday and Wednesday.