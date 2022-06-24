PBF Logistics surges as PBF Energy may make non-binding offer
Jun. 24, 2022 3:17 PM ETPBF Logistics LP (PBFX), PBFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) jumped 5.7% after PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) said it may deliver a non-binding offer to acquire the remainder of PBFX it doesn't already own.
- PBF Energy (PBFX) owns a 47.9% stake in PBF Logistics (PBFX), according to an amended 13D filing. There can be no assurance that any offer will be made, that any discussions that may occur between PBF Energy and PFBX.
- On Thursday, the board of directors of PBF adopted resolutions authorizing certain officers of PBF Energy to communicate, discuss and negotiate the terms of a potential business transaction with the conflicts committee of the board of directors of Issuer GP (the “GP Conflicts Committee”), according to the filing.
- Last Tuesday, Wells Fargo upgraded PBF to buy - revises earnings higher across the sector.