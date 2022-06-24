Northrop, Raytheon win hypersonic defense contracts - Reuters
Jun. 24, 2022 5:02 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), NOCLMTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Northrop Gurmman (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) were awarded separate U.S. Department of Defense contracts to continue developing missiles to intercept hypersonic weapons, Reuters reported on Friday.
- Lockheed Martin (LMT), which also was competing for a contract, reportedly was eliminated.
- Hypersonic weapons are capable of flight at speeds 5x the speed of sound and can maneuver mid-flight, which makes tracking them difficult.
- Northrop Grumman (NOC) has attractive platforms that meet current and future national security needs for the U.S. and its allies in an evolving threat environment, Dhierin Bechai writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.