SeqLL gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice on minimum bid price

Jun. 24, 2022 4:14 PM ETSeqLL Inc. (SQL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) said Friday it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid requirement.
  • SQL has 180 days, or till Dec. 18, to regain compliance with the listing rule.
  • If SQL is not in compliance by Dec. 18, it may get an additional 180-day compliance period.
  • To qualify for this, SQL must meet the continued listing requirement for its stock's market value and all other listing standards, except the minimum bid price rule.
