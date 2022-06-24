SeqLL gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice on minimum bid price
Jun. 24, 2022 4:14 PM ETSeqLL Inc. (SQL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) said Friday it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid requirement.
- SQL has 180 days, or till Dec. 18, to regain compliance with the listing rule.
- If SQL is not in compliance by Dec. 18, it may get an additional 180-day compliance period.
- To qualify for this, SQL must meet the continued listing requirement for its stock's market value and all other listing standards, except the minimum bid price rule.