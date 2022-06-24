Why did Carnival Cruise stock ride higher on Friday? Increasing occupancy trends

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares ran to a strong gain on Friday after earnings reflected an inching back toward pre-pandemic trends.

Shares of the Miami-based cruise line ran over 12% higher on Friday, closing the week with an over 20% gain. The strong gain was a welcome reprieve for shareholders that had been hit by significant selloffs in recent months.

The immediate impetus for the move upward was a signal of improving occupancy trends for the cruise line operator on earnings that overshadowed persistent losses and a miss on analyst estimates. Occupancy in the second quarter rose to 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter. Also, customer deposits increased $1.4B during the period.

"We are aggressively, yet thoughtfully, ramping up to full operations with over 90 percent of the fleet now in service,” CEO Arnold Donald said. “We are driving occupancy higher, while at the same time significantly increasing available capacity, resulting in a nearly 50 percent sequential improvement in revenue in the second quarter, despite facing constantly changing and far more restrictive protocols than broader society and travel at large."

The indication of improving occupancy trends clearly had investors optimistic about a recovery for cruise stocks, as both Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) were buoyed higher on the optimism and broader market rally. In fact, both actually exceeded the gain marked by Carnival to be the top two gainers in the S&P on the day.