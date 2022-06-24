NYSE sends non-compliance notice to Bird Global

Jun. 24, 2022
Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS)

  • NYSE sent a non-compliance notice to Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) as the average closing price of the electric transportation company's class A common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The company said the notice does not result in immediate delisting of the shares.
  • BRDS plans to notify the stock exchange of its intention to cure the stock price deficiency by Jul. 5.
  • The company may consider available alternatives, including a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval no later than at the company's next annual meeting of stockholders.
