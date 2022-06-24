Ebang International gets Nasdaq notice on non-compliance with minimum bid price rule

Jun. 24, 2022 4:21 PM ETEbang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notification as it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • EBON has 180 calendar days, or till Dec. 14, to regain compliance with the rule.
  • If EBON does not regain compliance by Dec. 14, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day period if it transfers its listing of class A shares from Nasdaq Global Select Market to Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • EBON stock jumped ~16% postmarket following the announcement.
