Clover Health to join Russell 3000 index next week
Jun. 24, 2022 4:25 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Health insurer Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) announced on Friday that the company will be part of the Russell 3000 Index, effective June 27, after the U.S. market opens. The addition follows the annual reconstitution of Russell indexes for 2022.
- “We welcome the enhanced exposure and visibility provided by our inclusion in the index as a way to broaden awareness and engagement within the investment community as we execute upon our strategy,” Clover (CLOV) Chief Executive Vivek Garipalli remarked.
- Investment managers and institutional investors use Russell indexes to benchmark their active investment strategies and build index funds.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, and their U.S. indexes are used to benchmark nearly $12T funds.
