Patriot National Bancorp readies to pay higher interest for extended maturity of $12M notes
Jun. 24, 2022 4:25 PM ETPatriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) announced Friday the extension of its $12M senior notes' maturity at increased interest.
- The community banking company said the maturity of its notes has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022 while the interest rate has been increased to 25bps from 7% to 7.25% per annum through Sept end quarter and will be increased further 25bps points to 7.50% through maturity, if the notes remain outstanding.
- The extension is to provide Patriot with the additional time needed to complete the proposed merger of American Challenger Development.