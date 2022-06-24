San Francisco Fed's Daly sees raising policy rate beyond neutral

"I see further tightening beyond neutral as the next necessary steps," said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday at the Shadow Open Market Committee 2022 Conference at Chapman University in Orange, California.

How much more tightening will be required will depend on a number of factors, she said, many of which aren't under the central bank's control. The neutral rate is the level at which the federal funds rate neither bolsters nor hinders economic activity. Daly has generally been considered a more dovish member of the Fed.

In deciding on policy one of the first things that Daly said she's looks at is long-term inflation expectations. "The have inched up," she said. One of the things that got her attention was the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey that showed a bump up in longer-run inflation expectations earlier this month. That number, however, came down in Friday's consumer sentiment update. Longer-run inflation expectations are still relatively anchored, she observed.

She described the Federal Open Market Committee as a more agile and nimble body than it once was. In providing more transparency and giving guidance, markets have started to adjust before the FOMC actually changes the policy rate or balance sheet.

"We have the will to act," she said.

Update at 4:35 PM ET: "Forward guidance is a tool in and of itself," Daly said. Though the Fed hasn't raised rates to neutral yet, financial conditions have tightened, she added. "If we're front-loading effectively, we do have to do less," because markets are responding.

4:41 PM ET: U.S.'s position as having the lower labor participation rate among industrialized nations has always been a concern regarding U.S.'s potential for economic growth, Daly said.

4:51 PM ET: Event ends.

Daly is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Earlier in the day, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he wants to get the federal funds rate to 3.5% by the end of the year.