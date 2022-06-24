Borqs Technologies announces 1-for-16 reverse stock split
Jun. 24, 2022 4:38 PM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stated Friday that it has received Board's approval to effect a 1-for-16 reverse split of its common shares, effective June 27, 2022.
- That means every sixteen issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock will be converted into one share.
- Stock is down 18% in after-hours trading.
- "Our ESG strategy toward building products for 5G, IoT and solar are gaining a lot of tractions....The recent strategic investment of $16 million from strategic investors for growing of our solar plus energy storage business is a good demonstration of our investors’ confidence in our business," said CEO Pat Chan.