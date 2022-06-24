NYSE suspends trading in Jupai, begins delisting proceedings

Jun. 24, 2022 4:41 PM ETJupai Holdings Limited (JP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NYSE said Friday it has begun proceedings to delist the American depositary shares, each representing 6 ordinary shares, of Jupai (NYSE:JP).
  • Trading in JP's ADSs was suspended after market close on Friday.
  • NYSE decided to delist the ADSs as JP was not in compliance with continued listing standard of maintaining an average global market capitalization over a 30 straight trading days of at least $15M.
  • JP has the right to review this decision by NYSE.
  • NYSE will apply to the SEC to delist the ADSs once all applicable procedures are completed, including any appeal of NYSE's decision by JP.
