The S&P 500 ended in the green on Friday, snapping a streak of three straight weeks of losses, with the index recording gains in three of the four sessions of the holiday-shortened week. Ending higher alongside the benchmark index was the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which also ended the week in the positive. On the week SPY closed +6.6% and the ETF is -17.9% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on June 17th to the close of June 24th.

#1: Health Care, +8.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +7.8%.

#2: Energy, -1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) -2.6%.

#3: Consumer Staples, +6.6% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +5.8%.

#4: Utilities, +7.2% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +6.4%.

#5: Real Estate, +7.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +7%.

#6: Materials, +2.7% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +2.1%.

#7: Financials, +5.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +4.6%.

#8: Industrials, +4.2% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +3.8%.

#9: Communication Services, +7% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +5.8%.

#10: Consumer Discretionary, +8.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +8%.

#11: Information Technology, +7.3% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +7.1%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.