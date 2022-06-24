Blonder Tongue Laboratories delists from NYSE, to trade on OTCQB

Jun. 24, 2022 4:44 PM ETBlonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) delisted from NYSE American and is set to trade on OTCQB after the former sent a written notice to the company over non-compliance.
  • The company was unable to regain compliance with maintaining certain level of stockholder's equity if the company has a history of reported losses from continuing operations, by the end of the maximum 18-month compliance plan period.
  • After the technology-development and manufacturing company's board determined that it will not be able to regain compliance with the listing standard in the short term, the company requested its shares be withdrawn from being listed on the exchange.
  • The shares are expected to commence trading on the OTCQB marketplace on Jun. 27 under the symbol BDRL.
  • Shares were trading +1.63% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
