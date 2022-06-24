AdTheorent set to join Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 24, 2022 4:52 PM ETAdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) stated Friday that it will join Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of indexes annual rebalancing, effective market open on June 27, 2022.
- "AdTheorent’s inclusion in the Russell indexes will broaden our visibility and help us drive awareness of our mission to lead programmatic digital advertising into a machine learning-powered post-id era," said CEO James Lawson.
- Ratings: On June 09, Seeking Alpha Quant Analysis flagged warning on AdTheorent at the high risk of performing badly, citing negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared to other communication services stocks.
- SA Quant's Rating of Strong Sell sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Strong Buy on ADTH.
- Earlier: AdTheorent Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.45, revenue of $34.24M misses by $0.62M