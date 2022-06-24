The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services said Friday that Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) had faced a bigger threat from last year's frenzy in meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) than it let on publicly.

In a 138-page report, the meme stock probe revealed that Robinhood (HOOD) was close to defaulting on its multi-billion dollar collateral obligations in late January 2021, but it received a waiver from its clearinghouse and hence averted default.

“The company was only saved from defaulting on its daily collateral deposit requirement by a discretionary and unexplained waiver,” the report said. "Robinhood’s (HOOD) risk-management processes did not work well to predict and avert the risk of default that materialized.”

When speculators rushed to buy shares of meme stocks in late January 2021, Robinhood's (HOOD) collateral obligations soared substantially which forced the financial services platform to receive a lump sum of $3.4B from its venture capital partners. The company was so overwhelmed with demand that it temporarily prevented users from purchasing shares of certain companies.

The committees' findings found that Robinhood (HOOD) executives' internal communications about the meme stock craze were "at odds" with their public comments. For example, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev testified before the committee in February 2021, denying that his company faced any liquidity problems. On January 28, however, Jim Swartwout, president of the Robinhood Securities division, texted “Huge liquidity issue” to Gretchen Howard, the company’s chief operating officer, according to the report. Tenev was notified about the matter shortly thereafter.

In response to the committee's findings, it's "nothing new, once again confirming that January 2021 was an extraordinary, once in a generation event that stressed every stakeholder in the market," said Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood's deputy general counsel and head of Government Affairs. He added that "the report corroborates that the decisions and requests Robinhood made and waivers granted were generally the same decisions, requests and waivers made and granted by others in the industry."

Previously, (August 4) Robinhood stock entered meme territory.