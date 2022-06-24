U.S. keeps top credit rating at Moody's; outlook stays at stable

The U.S. has kept its Aaa long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings as Moody's affirmed the ratings on Friday, and maintained a stable outlook. Aaa is Moody's highest credit rating.

"The rating affirmation is driven by Moody's view that the U.S. is emerging from the pandemic shock with its credit strengths intact, underpinned by exceptional economic strength, high institutional and governance strength, and the unique and central roles of the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury bond market in the global financial system, which among other benefits provide extraordinary funding capacity" the ratings company said.

The country's strong policy response to the pandemic supported a "very swift and early recovery that avoided economic recovery," it added.

Challenges include shocks to the global economy from high and persistent inflation, tighter financial conditions, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That risks a sharper than expected slowdown to the U.S. economy, Moody's said.

Overall, the ratings firm expects U.S. institutions, including the Federal Reserve, to handle the challenges and the U.S. economy to demonstrate its resilience.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's commitment to fight inflation is "unconditional"