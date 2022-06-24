EOM Pharmaceuticals files to uplist to Nasdaq

Jun. 24, 2022 5:06 PM ETImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (IMUC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:IMUC) has filed to uplist from the Pink Sheets to the Nasdaq.
  • As part of the application, EOM would trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "EOM."
  • EOM (formerly ImmunoCellular Therapeutics) has two candidates in the clinical stage, EOM613 and EOM147. The former is in phase 2 for cancer cachexia, HIV/AIDS, and rheumatoid arthritis. EOM 147 is in phase 2 for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.