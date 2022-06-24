EOM Pharmaceuticals files to uplist to Nasdaq
Jun. 24, 2022 5:06 PM ETImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (IMUC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:IMUC) has filed to uplist from the Pink Sheets to the Nasdaq.
- As part of the application, EOM would trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "EOM."
- EOM (formerly ImmunoCellular Therapeutics) has two candidates in the clinical stage, EOM613 and EOM147. The former is in phase 2 for cancer cachexia, HIV/AIDS, and rheumatoid arthritis. EOM 147 is in phase 2 for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.