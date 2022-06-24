Aleafia Health closes ~$5.6M private placement

  • Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) closed an ~$5.6M private placement, as part of which an aggregate of 68,151,515 units were issued at $0.0825 per unit.
  • Each unit consisted of 1 common share and one-half of 1 common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant is exercisable into 1 common share at $0.1025 until Jun. 24, 2026.
  • The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund working capital and capital expenditures for the company's continued growth, and other general corporate purposes.
