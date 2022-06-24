Portland General Electric, Digital Turbine jump on index changes
Jun. 24, 2022 5:23 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), PORTVTYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has jumped 9% after hours Friday after news that it's moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index.
- It's taking a spot being vacated by Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), which is moving down to the SmallCap 600 as more representative of the small-cap market space. Digital Turbine is up 5.5% after hours.
- And the reason for Digital Turbine's move is the departure of Tivity Health (TVTY), which is leaving the SmallCap 600 as it's set to be acquired by Stone Point Capital.
- The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 29.