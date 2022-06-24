Bristol-Myers Squibb bid to dismiss $6.4B lawsuit from Celgene shareholders denied - Reuters
- A federal judge has refused a request from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to dismiss a $6.4B case accusing the drug giant of delaying approval of its lymphoma treatment Breyanzi to avoid paying Celgene shareholders extra money as part of its 2019 acquisition, Reuters reported.
- Bristol (BMY) had agreed to pay Celgene shareholders with "contingent value rights" an additional $9 per share if it won U.S. FDA approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) and two other drug candidates by certain deadlines.
- While Bristol (BMY) met the deadline for the two other candidates, plaintiffs said the company didn't make "diligent efforts" to meet the deadline for Breyanzi, saving a "windfall."
- Breyanzi was approved last year.
- Bristol (BMY) argued that because the agreement to pay Celgene had expired, it had no obligation to do so. The judge in the case, however, noted that that the agreement clearly provided an option to sue.
- Breyanzi had $44M in revenue in Q1 2022.
- Bristol (BMY) hit a 52-week high of $79 on Friday.