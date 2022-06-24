BAE Systems bags $12B Air Force contract
Jun. 24, 2022 5:31 PM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services (OTCPK:BAESY) has been awarded a $12B cost-plus-award-fee contract for Integration Support Contract (or ISC) 2.0.
- The main function of ISC 2.0 is to support the government as the lead systems integrator and augment government resources for Intercontinental Ballistic Missile weapon system systems engineering and integration and professional services.
- Work will be primarily performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 24, 2040.
- The Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center, Hill AFB, Utah is the contract activity (FA8207-22-D-0001).