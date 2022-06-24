Meta Materials plunges to 18-month low on 37M-share offering
Jun. 24, 2022 4:24 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) -38.7% in Friday's trading to $1.17, equal to its lowest closing price since December 2020, after saying it entered into a registered direct offering expected to raise $50M in gross proceeds.
- The offering includes more than 37M common shares at $1.35 each and warrants to purchase an equal number of shares at an exercise price of $1.75/share.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) is "very likely to issue shares under its at-the-market equity program during 2022 in order to fund continuing operations," Elephant Analytics predicted in an analysis posted in May on Seeking Alpha.