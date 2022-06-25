Consumer lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) +27.7% alongside three other fintechs jumped the most among financial gainers over the shortened week. SA's Quant Rating had warned investors in March that shares of Upstart were at risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum. The stock is down 61.3% since that call.

Hong Kong-based brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +24.9% was the second-biggest percentage winner over the past five sessions.

Up next was Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) +23%, the app that combines financial services, deliveries, and ride-sharing, coming in third place.

Brazil-based digital financial services firm Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) +22.7% rallied after hitting a 52-week low in the prior week.

And pet care insurer Trupanion (TRUP) +20.6% perked up.

As for the holiday weeks' top five financial losers:

Peru-based regional bank Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) -10.2% topped the list as the biggest percentage decliner among financial stocks;

Colombia's Bancolombia (CIB) -9.4% slid;

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) -8.9% drifted down;

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) -8.4%, another Colombian lender, dipped. The Quant Rating towards the end of March had screened AVAL at high risk of cutting its dividend.

And Banco de Chile (BCH) -6.9% edged down.

Previously, (June 24) consumer sentiment fell to its lowest reading on record.