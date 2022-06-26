Biden's gas tax holiday slammed by criticism on all sides

President Biden's call on Congress to suspend the $0.18 per gallon federal gasoline tax during the summer months looks like a non-starter, managing to unite opposition from across the ideological and political spectrum.

Environmentalists and some of the president's fellow Democrats believe a gas tax holiday would only spark more demand for fossil fuels while delaying a necessary pivot away from them.

"Rather than helping oil companies pad their bottom lines even further," Congress should "make investments in affordable, accessible clean energy," Sierra Club Legislative Director Melinda Pierce told Bloomberg.

The oil industry and Republican allies also heaped scorn on Biden's approach, saying it does nothing to address the fundamental problems holding back U.S. crude and gasoline production.

Biden would be better off encouraging the construction of pipelines and addressing supply chain bottlenecks that are holding back drilling, according to Anne Bradbury, head of the American Exploration and Production Council.

A gas tax holiday actually would extend the problem, as it "effectively leads to demand preservation, which comes with the unintended consequence of further drawing down product stockpiles and keeping prices elevated for longer," RBC Capital analysts wrote this week.

Hess CEO John Hess said Biden's move would boost demand at a time when inventory is tight, ultimately raising prices.